Team GB appoints PR partner for Tokyo Olympic Games

It is the third successive Olympic Games that H+K has partnered with the British Olympic Association (BOA), which is the body that selects and manages Team GB.

H+K will deliver Team GB’s campaign in the run-up to the Olympics and until September 2020. This includes bringing the fans closer to the athletes and their stories, with "impactful PR moments", engaging content from athletes, celebrities and ‘superfans’.

The team’s Tokyo 2020 campaign aims to drive awareness of the Olympic Games and Team GB’s participation from this summer as the nation marks One Year To Go. The Games take place between 24 July and 9 August.

A key pillar of the campaign will be bringing to life the stories of up to 370 athletes that Team GB expects to take to Tokyo.

"We want to bring to life not only what we are doing in Tokyo, but the incredible team we will end up taking there in just over a year’s time. We are now coming into that critical phase where a lot of the background work is done and we can all get excited about an Olympic Games," BOA director of communications Scott Field said.

"From September onwards we can tell the nation who they are going to be represented by as athletes start qualifying for the Games. This is a really important phase for us to build excitement around the Games.

"H+K have time and again demonstrated that they are great at listening and getting under the skin of our organisation and what drives us and connecting that back to the British public."

Field said the BOC decided to pitch to "test the marketplace" after working with H+K for the past two Olympic Games. H+K offered a "fresh approach" and was selected out of "dozens of agencies", which was whittled down to three for the pitch process.

Team GB’s head of marketing Carly Hodgson said: "H+K’s creative and compelling response to our brief really struck a chord with the whole team and we are incredibly excited to be working with them to drive awareness and grow excitement ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will be one of the best yet.

"Team GB is a team unlike any other, in that we are truly reflective of every aspect of modern Britain, so we really want to ensure that everyone is able to relate to the athletes and sports and understand the hard work and dedication that goes into becoming an Olympian."

Anthony Scammell, senior associate director in the H+K sport + partnership marketing, said working with Team GB has been "a source of huge energy and pride" for the agency.

"We feel very privileged to be on the starting blocks again. Team GB is a truly unique team that has done a brilliant job of uniting the nation to celebrate the best of what sport has to offer," he said.

"At a time when the nation needs to embrace the positive power of Team GB more than ever, we are proud to be part of the Team GB family and working to bring the BOA’s inspiring purpose of ‘Believe in Extraordinary’ to life in the countdown to Tokyo 2020."