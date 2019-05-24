PRWeek celebrates global PR practice

It was really great to be in London this week to celebrate the sixth iteration of the PRWeek Global Awards.

The event has grown steadily since our launch event in Barcelona in 2014 and is now well-established as a fixture on the PR calendar. Nine new categories focusing on different regions around the world extended the reach of the event and set the scene for further growth next year.

As was always intended, the character of the PRWeek Global Awards is very different from our regional events in the U.S., U.K. and Asia. It celebrates the best truly global cross-regional work as well as the best campaigns in Continental Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

The genuinely global nature of the crowd present on Tuesday evening was a testament to the globalization of the PRWeek brand and it was fantastic to see PR pros from countries including France, Brazil, Russia, Dubai, Spain, Abu Dhabi, Belgium, as well as the U.S. and U.K.

I was particularly pleased to see people I’ve met in my travels on PRWeek duty over the past few years, including Rogério Artoni from Race Communications in São Paulo, Guillaume Herbette from MSL in Paris, Alasdair Townsend from Sherlock Communications in São Paolo, Zé Schiavoni from Weber Shandwick in São Paolo and our excellent chair of jury, Jonathan Adashek, global VP communications at the Renault-Nissan- Mitsubishi Alliance.

Townsend’s firm was named Best Agency in LatAm, after a run of success helping international organizations run multi-market campaigns across Latin America from its headquarters in São Paulo. It also won Best Campaign in LatAm for its Fighting Financial Exclusion in Brazil activation for Airfox.

Gail Heimann followed up her PRWeek U.S. Agency Professional of the Year award with the global gong. Golin usurped sister Interpublic Group firm Weber Shandwick as Best Global Agency, after the latter’s exceptional four-year winning run. And, to prove it wasn’t just a contest for large players, Manifest won Best International Agency.

The winners reflected the diversity of PR practice around the world and provided excellent case studies to aspire to over the next 12 months and beyond and you can check out write-ups of the successful campaigns, people and teams on PRWeek.com.