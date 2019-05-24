In brief: New health and fitness wins at Luxley, cryptocurrency brief for Bard

Intu appoints GBW for property communications support

Intu, the owner and manager of large shopping centres and retail hubs, has appointed Gough Bailey Wright (GBW) to provide communications support for development activity at five flagship intu destinations. The full-service agency in Bromsgrove has been selected to support intu with political and stakeholder engagement, public consultation work and change management for various redevelopment plans at each of the five shopping centres. GBW managing director Sue Bailey said: "Not only is this appointment a fantastic coup for the agency it is also a chance to work with a brand that prides itself on creating a sense of joy for the customer, something we’re absolutely loving being part of up and down the country." She added: "The unrivalled property and planning expertise we have here at GBW means clients like intu have access to a wide range of communications support."

Firefly wins brief to 'give speech back to the voiceless'

CereProc, the Edinburgh-based text-to-speech company that creates digital voices, has appointed Firefly Communications UK as its PR agency. CereProc has 45 digital voices that it uses across platforms. It has ‘cloned’ the voices of people suffering from issues that result in voice loss or degradation, such as thyroid cancer and motor neurone disease, helping them retain the power of speech. The PR campaign will focus on UK media relations, social campaigns and an awards programme for the brand, helping gain recognition for the technology. Christian Sharp, senior account director at Firefly Communications, said: "Not only is it giving speech and song back to the speechless, but the application of its technology in the fields of virtual assistants, gaming, and academia – to name but a few – are staggering. We can’t wait to get to grips with CereProc’s digital voicebox and spread the word."

SEI teams up with Vested EMEA to elevate global profile

SEI, a global provider of investment processing, management and operations solutions, has selected with Vested to support public relations across all areas of its UK business. SEI chose Vested following a competitive search for a strategic agency partner to advance its profile across the UK and Europe. Leslie Wojcik, global head of corporate communications at SEI, said the company was impressed by Vested’s knowledge of the space. He added: "Their commitment, collaborative stamina and creativity stood out throughout the process. They bring a fresh perspective and have clearly demonstrated that they are a strong cultural fit for SEI." Vested UK CEO Elspeth Rothwell said he was delighted to be working with SEI.

New health and fitness wins at Luxley Communications

Luxley Communications has built its portfolio of fitness and wellness clients with new account wins, including Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill’s new fitness app, fitness website jennis, and wellness news website, Welltodo Global. The agency will provide brand consultancy, PR and content creation services and also explore business within its own client base. Luxley founder and managing director Katie Marshall said: "This is a really exciting time. Our fitness and wellness division has gone from strength to strength and to be able to work with the true role models, game changers and the most iconic sporting hero of our time, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, is incredible."

Global cryptocurrency firm appoints Bard

Luno, a global cryptocurrency firm has retained London-based agency Bard to lead their global comms strategy following a competitive three-way pitch. Luno, is looking to streamline its PR operations with the appointment. Giles Clayton-Jones, managing partner at Bard, commented: "You do not get many better briefs than this. Luno is looking to change the way we all exchange value and at Bard we want to set new standards in communications. We both need to change perceptions and challenge the status quo." Roopa Ramaiya, head of global PR and communications at Luno, said she looked forward to working with the agency to "bring banking to the worlds ‘unbanked’".

Picniq appoints first UK PR agency

Picniq, an online ticket destination for family days out, has appointed The Brighter Group, a Finn Partners Company, as their first PR agency to increase brand awareness in the UK and drive ticket sales. Brighter Group will focus on raising Picniq’s Uk profile and enhancing their reputation with a creative and strategic PR and social media programme. Claire Skerrett, founder of Picniq, said: "We are impressed by The Brighter Group's understanding of domestic tourism and their strong relationships with media, whilst understanding what it means to create a great family getaway. The Brighter Group will be integral to help us drive traffic to the website and increase bookings this year."