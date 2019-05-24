Watch: Bartender wanted in Paradise

The company has started the search for a bartender to take on the job of managing Floyd’s Pelican Bar in Jamaica. Located approximately one mile from the coast in the middle of the Caribbean Sea, the floating structure is only accessible by boat.

Floyd Forbes built the bar in 2001, but its popularity has prevented him from taking a break for nearly 18 years. The lucky applicant will take their position behind the bar this summer, letting Floyd put his feet up and enjoy some time off.

One Green Bean was briefed to develop a campaign that would highlight the Caribbean, one of Virgin’s key holiday destinations. The agency were asked to create a ‘FOMO’ factor, with a playful initiative that reflects Virgin Holidays brand personality. Showcasing Floyd’s floating bar, with a call to action ensured it was participatory as well as entertaining.

"Who wouldn’t want to trade in their day job to pour pints in paradise?" said Kat Thomas, founder and executive creative director. "To be honest, after a shoot like that in Jamaica I’m genuinely considering it, and judging by the response from the media and online I’m not the only one, the reaction has been phenomenal."

Traits for the ideal candidate include, willing to commute by boat or paddle board, managing the music playlist to ensure chilled beats are playing at all times, and throwing the occasional fish to the resident pelicans.

Supermodel Jodie Kidd will be helping to judge the applications. She described it as an incredible opportunity that would give a local legend a well deserved holiday.

Joe Thompson, managing director of Virgin Holidays, said: "We think the Caribbean is your playground. We have sent millions of British holiday-makers to explore this idyllic part of the world over the last few decades, but never like this."