London agency wins PR accounts for Cobra Beer and Craft Gin Club

For Cobra Beer, Sauce will be responsible for all UK comms activity, which includes launching the brand’s Cobra Collective initiative, which aims to ‘give back’ to the restaurant industry and support emerging hospitality talent and independent business owners.

The brief will also support the brand across all consumer and trade PR activity, including NPD and profiling for Cobra’s founder Lord Bilimoria.

"We are delighted to be working with Sauce Communications. We were impressed with their approach and knowledge of the sector which made them the perfect fit to launch the Cobra Collective and handle our ongoing PR activity," Cobra marketing manager Joanna McCarthy said.

Craft Gin Club offers gin fans monthly boxes of gin, mixers and other goodies.

Subscription service Craft Gin Club has appointed Sauce to launch a summer and Christmas campaign.

Both projects will focus on disrupting consumer behaviour by establishing Craft Gin Club as "the brand to deliver the best home drinking experience". The two projects will include media outreach and a strong influencer approach.

"These are brilliants wins for us, and we’re thrilled to add such exciting names to our expanding brand division," Sauce Communications Director Tess Willmott said.

"Cobra and Craft Gin Club bring something completely different to the table; and we can’t wait to get started. We’re also pleased to announce the appointment of Janelle Drummond to the team; who joins as our drinks specialist and will be integral in running these accounts."

Sauce Communications brand portfolio includes rosé wine brand Mirabeau en Provence and Jude’s Ice Cream.