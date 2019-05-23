The PR Week 5.24.2019: Catherine Hernandez-Blades and the My Special Aflac Duck

Catherine Hernandez-Blades, who serves as the chief ESG (environmental, social and governance) and communications officer at Aflac, chats about My Special Aflac Duck, which was the focus of the campaign that won Best in Corporate Branding at the 2019 PRWeek U.S. Awards.
She and PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch also discuss the PR Council's mandate that its members pay interns minimum wage, the fallout from the Bayer-Monsanto data collection scandal, Huntsworth health agency acquisitions and Weber Shandwick hiring Will Ludlam from Edelman.