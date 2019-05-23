The PR Week 5.24.2019: Catherine Hernandez-Blades and the My Special Aflac Duck

Added 8 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

Catherine Hernandez-Blades of Aflac stopped by the studio, accompanied by the My Special Aflac Duck.

Audio

Download

PRWeek-Podcast-March24.mp3

Catherine Hernandez-Blades, who serves as the chief ESG (environmental, social and governance) and communications officer at Aflac, chats about My Special Aflac Duck, which was the focus of the campaign that won Best in Corporate Branding at the 2019 PRWeek U.S. Awards.

She and PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch also discuss the PR Council's mandate that its members pay interns minimum wage, the fallout from the Bayer-Monsanto data collection scandal, Huntsworth health agency acquisitions and Weber Shandwick hiring Will Ludlam from Edelman.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

News by Sector