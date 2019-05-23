The PR Week Mini-Podcast: Cannes Lions PR jury president Michelle Hutton

Michelle Hutton, MD of global client strategy at Edelman, is serving as PR jury president for the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

She sat down with PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett in London to discuss the approach she's taking, why the craft of PR should be celebrated more and how the comms industry is doing a better job of embracing video storytelling.

PR Lions Jury 2019

Candace Peterson, global MD brand marketing, FleishmanHillard

Cornelia Kunze, founder/managing partner, i-Sekai

Howard Pulchin, global creative director, APCO Worldwide

Jenna Young, executive creative director, Weber Shandwick U.S.

Marta Karlqvist, CEO, Nordics, BCW

Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee, executive creative director, Golin Singapore

Simon Shaw, global chief creative strategy & innovation officer, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Vania Ciorlia, EVP, Ketchum Brazil

Yvonne Van Bokhoven, EVP Europe, Lewis Communications

Alexey Fedorov, executive creative director, BBDO Russia

Angela Spain, head of PR activation & social, FCB Auckland

Carlos Verastegui, partner and chief creative officer, ACHE Mexico

Caterina Tonini, CEO, Havas PR Milan

Deepshikha Dharmaraj, MD, Genesis BCW

Diana Littman, U.S. CEO, MSL

Dita Stejskalová, MD, Ogilvy Czech Republic

Kenn Van Lysebeth, creative/PR, TBWA Brussels

Kilgeun Jung, PR executive, CJ Corporation

Kotaro Tachiya, The Advisor, Hakuhodo

Maciej Marasek, partner/chief creative director, 2012 Agency

Manuela Munoz, corporate communications manager, Netflix Latin America

Marie-Josee Gagnon, CEO & founder, Casacom

Marith Hartmann, partner, senior advisor, GK Nordic

Melinda Po, MD, Edelman China

Murat Lecompte, chief external affairs officer, Socar

Rachel Friend, CEO UK & Ireland, Weber Shandwick

Rodrigo Freitas, CEO, Central De Informação

Russ Tucker, national creative director, Digital Arts Network

Sandrine Cormary, GM, Omnicom Public Relations Group France

Simona Simon, group creative director, McCann PR România

Sujitra Ketsuwan, director, corporate affairs and marketing communications, Dentsu X Thailand

Suzanne Talhouk, GM, J. Walter Thompson Lebanon

Valerie Tan, VP - PR, social media and internal communications, Emirates

Vanesa Peloche, MD Madrid, Equipo Singular