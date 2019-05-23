The PR Week Mini-Podcast: Cannes Lions PR jury president Michelle Hutton

Michelle Hutton, MD of global client strategy at Edelman, is serving as PR jury president for the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
She sat down with PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett in London to discuss the approach she's taking, why the craft of PR should be celebrated more and how the comms industry is doing a better job of embracing video storytelling.
PR Lions Jury 2019
Candace Peterson, global MD brand marketing, FleishmanHillard
Cornelia Kunze, founder/managing partner, i-Sekai
Howard Pulchin, global creative director, APCO Worldwide
Jenna Young, executive creative director, Weber Shandwick U.S.
Marta Karlqvist, CEO, Nordics, BCW
Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee, executive creative director, Golin Singapore
Simon Shaw, global chief creative strategy & innovation officer, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Vania Ciorlia, EVP, Ketchum Brazil
Yvonne Van Bokhoven, EVP Europe, Lewis Communications
Alexey Fedorov, executive creative director, BBDO Russia
Angela Spain, head of PR activation & social, FCB Auckland
Carlos Verastegui, partner and chief creative officer, ACHE Mexico
Caterina Tonini, CEO, Havas PR Milan
Deepshikha Dharmaraj, MD, Genesis BCW
Diana Littman, U.S. CEO, MSL
Dita Stejskalová, MD, Ogilvy Czech Republic
Kenn Van Lysebeth, creative/PR, TBWA Brussels
Kilgeun Jung, PR executive, CJ Corporation
Kotaro Tachiya, The Advisor, Hakuhodo
Maciej Marasek, partner/chief creative director, 2012 Agency
Manuela Munoz, corporate communications manager, Netflix Latin America
Marie-Josee Gagnon, CEO & founder, Casacom
Marith Hartmann, partner, senior advisor, GK Nordic
Melinda Po, MD, Edelman China
Murat Lecompte, chief external affairs officer, Socar
Rachel Friend, CEO UK & Ireland, Weber Shandwick
Rodrigo Freitas, CEO, Central De Informação
Russ Tucker, national creative director, Digital Arts Network
Sandrine Cormary, GM, Omnicom Public Relations Group France
Simona Simon, group creative director, McCann PR România
Sujitra Ketsuwan, director, corporate affairs and marketing communications, Dentsu X Thailand
Suzanne Talhouk, GM, J. Walter Thompson Lebanon
Valerie Tan, VP - PR, social media and internal communications, Emirates
Vanesa Peloche, MD Madrid, Equipo Singular