SEI names Vested as EMEA AOR

NEW YORK: Investment management firm SEI has named Vested as its EMEA AOR.

Led by EMEA CEO Elspeth Rothwell, a half-dozen staffers will be working on the account in its London office. The agency has 12 full-time staffers in the U.K.

Vested will work to grow the profile of SEI, which has $945 billion in assets under management. The account spans SEI’s asset management, wealth management and IR businesses. It calls for direct stakeholder engagement, digital, media relations and influencer relations, according to Vested CEO Dan Simon. Influencers could be large retail investors, fund managers and boards of directors, he explained.

Simon said the agency is planning to tell stories about how SEI has provided "cost-effective solutions to a broad audience" in the financial sector while delivering a "coherent message around innovation" to audiences around the world.

"SEI benefits from its 50-year history and being a publicly traded company for 30 years," he said. "We want to lean into that heritage."

Simon pointed out that SEI founder Alfred West is still its chairman and CEO, giving it an opportunity to talk about how the company has grown with clients, as well as its plans for the next 50 years.

SEI awarded Vested the account after a competitive pitch process. The account’s budget wasn’t disclosed.

Vested established its foothold in EMEA when it acquired Templars Communications last January and its four-person staff, then hired Rothwell, a former MD at FTI Consulting, as its EMEA CEO.