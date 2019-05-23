Sports apparel brand Musto chooses international PR agency

Musto specialises in sports performance wear and is one of the leading apparel brands in sailing, shooting and equestrian sports.

Mallory Group’s brief includes international PR in established and growth markets, with a particular focus on the UK, France and the US. The scope of work includes brand positioning, new and existing audience outreach, and ambassador and event partnership management.

The business was founded by Keith Musto – a British sailor who won a silver medal at Tokyo Olympic Games in 1964.

Musto head of marketing Nick Houchin said: "This is an important time for Musto as we continue to drive the growth of the brand in both the sailing and country categories in the UK and overseas. Mallory Group impressed us with their expert knowledge of these performance sports, their approach to creative activation and their ability to deliver experts on the ground in our key territories around the world."

Mallory Group director Emily Caroe said it was an "exciting time to be working with Musto, particularly in the build-up to Tokyo 2020".

"Our role is wide-ranging and the team will be working closely with Musto’s ambassadors, including Zara Tindall, William Fox-Pitt and Harry Meade, and with sailing partnerships including the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, which sets off this September, and the Stars and Stripes America’s Cup team from the US."