Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Heads up, PR Council member firms: You must now pay U.S. interns at least minimum wage. The policy, effective January 1, 2020, will be written into the PR Council’s Code of Ethics, which firm principals must sign each year when they renew their memberships. Go here to see what PR Council president Kim Sample had to say about the new policy.

Drama in the esports world. Fortnite Twitch streamer Turner Tenney, known as Tfue, posted a YouTube video on Wednesday evening telling the owner of his gaming organization, FaZe Clan’s Ricky Banks, to make his contract public. On Monday, Tenney filed a lawsuit against FaZe Clan for allegedly making him sign a "grossly oppressive" contract. Since then, Banks has denied Tenney’s claims. Early Thursday, Banks tweeted that he will "release the contract with all the context in the world when we can." #ReleaseTheContract is trending on Twitter.

The Texas House has passed a "Save Chick-Fil-A" Bill. The controversial bill prevents the government from taking negative action against individuals or businesses based on membership, support or donations to religious groups. Opponents say the bill is anti-LGBTQ. In a statement to media outlets, Chick-fil-A said it had no involvement with the bill and "welcomes and embraces all people, regardless of religion, race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity."

What’s going on with Panasonic and Huawei? After Panasonic said it stopped shipments of certain components to Huawei, the company released a statement on Thursday claiming it continues to supply Huawei as normal. "The reports from online media about being out of stock are simply untrue," Panasonic’s statement said. Huawei thanked Panasonic for its "consistent support." (South China Morning Post)



Porsche China Motors has brought on Ruder Finn for PR support in Hong Kong, after a pitch involving local and international agencies. There was no incumbent on the account. Ruder Finn will handle corporate communications, integrated media communications, media workshops and dealers’ event support for all model lines and motorsports, according to reports.