Frank appointed lead agency for major small business insurer

Simply Business is a business insurance provider to more than 500,000 SMEs operating in 1,000 different industry sectors across the UK.

Frank’s remit involves developing creative campaigns and brand activations to raise awareness of the issues that impact small businesses, which represent 99 per cent of all privately held businesses in the UK and generated £2 trillion for the UK economy in 2018, according to the Federation of Small Businesses.

The brief includes strategies across owned, earned and paid channels.

Simply Business wants to champion the contribution of small businesses to the UK economy and the agency will also develop content to profile SMEs with "rags to riches stories".

It is a "significant" win for Frank and continues a strong run of new business success since the second half on 2018, including Diet Coke, Huawei, Rimmel London, Culture Trip, Pernod Ricard and Burger King.

"Simply Business are one of the biggest champions of SMEs in the UK, providing peace of mind to over half a million business that are the lifeblood of our economy," Frank founder and managing partner Andrew Bloch said.

"This brand has hugely ambitious goals. There are a number of issues out there that make doing business unnecessarily difficult for SMEs and Simply Business want to tackle these head on. We have never been shy when it comes to developing provocative campaigns that make people think again and we look forward to doing so again in this vitally important area."

Michael Garvey, head of brand and communications at Simply Business, said the insurer is a "challenger brand with bold ambitions".

He added: "We are on a mission to make insurance as simple as possible for small business owners – an extraordinary group of people who contribute so much to the economy, and we're incredibly proud to support.

"Communicating this in an engaging way requires big, brave ideas, and Frank’s creativity stood out in our meetings. We're thrilled to be working with them as we enter an exciting new chapter of growth for the business."