Wahl chooses UK agency for 100-year anniversary campaign

The campaign – called Man’s Best Friend – aims to bring Wahl’s story to life and celebrates the "impact the brand has had on male grooming over the last century".

MWWPR said the campaign will showcase how important hair and grooming is to a man’s life, exploring how grooming "builds confidence and helps to create a lifelong psyche".

A second element will explore Wahl’s role in the changing face of male grooming, from the famous pompadour cut worn by the Teddy Boys in the 50s, through to the sleek fade of the noughties.

"Since it launched the first electric hair clipper way back in 1919, Wahl has been at the forefront of male grooming and fashion," explained MWWPR VP of digital strategy Gareth Davies. "It has helped shape some of the most important and impactful hair styles and trends that have not just informed men’s style, they have also informed male culture and male psychology.

"By leaning into the emotional drivers behind men’s haircuts, we want to elevate the category in the minds of consumers to help Wahl cut through the noise and continue to stand out from the competition."

Wahl UK marketing manager Christopher Barleycorn said the company chose to work with MWWPR because the agency "totally understood the story and personality at the heart of our brand and how to best communicate that message to our customers, both old and new".

He added: "The clipper sits at the heart of the Wahl brand and was where the company started one hundred years ago. MWWPR really understood the important role it has played men’s lives over the last century and the role it can play over the next 100 years."

MWWPR has picked up several clients this year, including travel data co-op ADARA and digital nutrition app AeBeZe Labs.

