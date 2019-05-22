OPEN Health adds to senior management team with former GSK operative

He started in his new role this month, joining existing associate directors Louise Otterburn-Sawyer and Barney Mayles, and will report to the agency's managing director, Vicky Bramham.

Buchanan Brown's remit will be to support the growth of global and corporate business. He will have four direct line reports and will take the lead on accounts with GSK, Bluebird Bio and Amryt.

Track record Buchanan Brown has more than a decade’s experience of healthcare comms, including directing product launches, health-awareness campaigns, corporate comms and issues management for a range of leading pharma clients. He worked as a technical operative at GlaxoSmithKline and a market access executive at Merck Sharp & Dohme before moving into healthcare comms as an account manager at Ogilvy Healthworld in 2007.

Stints in account management at Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Red Door Communications followed.

Buchanan Brown has spent the past five years working as a freelance associate director and health comms consultant, working for agencies including Syneos, Virgo Health, 90TEN, Red Door Communications, Aurora PR, Ruder Finn, Biosector 2, Waggener Edstrom and MSL.

Vicky Bramham (pictured) said: "We are genuinely delighted to be welcoming someone to our team with the experience and track-record in healthcare PR of Richard."

Buchanan Brown commented: "I’m delighted to be joining an agency as it starts something new with established consultancies and I think there is a genuine sense of excitement here about the possibilities."

Restructure

As a result of a major restructure, announced in February, OPEN Health, founded in 2011, has gone from being a group of eight separate businesses to having four specialist practices.

Last year the firm joined forces with US-based medical comms agency Peloton Advantage in a merger that created an international comms group with more than 500 employees.