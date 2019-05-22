42West to develop comms for Botswana elephant-hunting policy

NEW YORK: 42West is helping Botswana communicate its policy about elephant hunting, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act documents filed on Saturday.

The country is paying 42West $125,000 for a five-month contract to develop strategic messaging on the subject that "reinforces Botswana's reputation for prudent governance, unrivaled natural beauty and responsible environmental stewardship," according to the filing.

The agency is working on behalf of the nation’s Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism, according to the FARA documents. Its target audience is key U.S. and Western audiences.

42West co-CEO Allan Mayer declined to comment, saying the FARA document sufficiently explains the work his agency will be doing for Botswana. The southern African country is reportedly considering lifting a ban on elephant hunts that was imposed in 2014.

Botswana is reportedly the home of nearly one-third of Africa’s elephant population. Conservationists have estimated that there are 130,000 elephants in the country, but members of Botswana’s government have said the number is much higher and the animals are a problem for small family farms.

While 42West is primarily known as an entertainment PR firm, a spokesperson for the agency noted it also works for clients in other industries, such as March for Our Lives and the L.A. Women’s March, as well as companies like De Beers Group.

Publicly traded production company Dolphin Entertainment acquired 42West in 2017, and it bought consumer PR shop The Door the following year. A December 2018 investor presentation on Dolphin’s website lists Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Hugh Grant among 42West’s clients.