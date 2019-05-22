Luxury brand agency to promote clinical trials for cancer treatment

Human Alpha-lactalbumin Made Lethal to Tumour cells (HAMLET) are a biological substance formed by two molecules naturally present in breast milk – the alpha-lactalbumin protein and oleic acid.

To date it has been found to kill more than 40 types of cancer cells in vitro, including brain and colon cancers.

The Swedish pharma firm approached Issa PR directly, after noticing work the agency had done for the United Nations and Vogue Italia.

HAMLET Pharma Appoints Issa PR to Launch First Major Clinical Trials for a New Cancer Killing Molecule https://t.co/sVKkHjNUML — The Chestnut Post (@TheChestnutPost) May 20, 2019 Game-changer

It has been appointed to boost Hamlet Pharma’s profile in the UK and US, and will handle comms around clinical trials involving 40 patients with bladder cancer that are currently taking place in the Czech Republic.

Plans are underway to launch the results in the coming weeks. Further work will be done on subsequent clinical trials of the drug. The agency also aims to secure sufficient interest for a documentary to be produced about the work of Hamlet Pharma in developing what could be a game-changing cancer treatment. Breaking new ground It is the first time that Hamlet Pharma has conducted a PR campaign and the business is Issa PR’s first health-sector client.

Professor Catharina Svanborg (pictured above), chair and founder of Hamlet Pharma, said: "'We are thrilled to select Issa PR to help launch our first major clinical trials for HAMLET in hope of finding a cure for multiple types of cancer." She added: "We selected Issa PR given their impressive work for clients around the globe, as well as extensive depth and breadth in both philanthropy and launching groundbreaking world news."







Viet N’Guyen (pictured above), chief executive and founder of Issa PR, commented: "We are deeply honoured to represent HAMLET in their efforts to find a possible cure for cancer."