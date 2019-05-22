In brief: Bubble return to London, Palm wins drinks brand, and East of Eden adds children's charity to client portfolio

TPR media announces new events in June

The London-based agency TPR media has been commissioned to work on two new events: the Great Exhibition Road Festival (above) in South Kensington, London (28-30 June), and the UK cinema release (from 14 June) of Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf, a film about the visionary Dutch landscape designer who has created some of the most famous gardens around the world. While South Kensington’s Exhibition Road will host a free festival of art, science and culture. It will transform the area, with interactive workshops, behind-the-scenes tours, exciting talks and dynamic performances to inspire all ages. Sophie Toumazis, CEO and founder of tpr media, said: "The Great Exhibition Road Festival promotes the crossover between science and the arts and has an amazing line-up of speakers and events. I am delighted that we’re working on this event which celebrates the spirit of The Great Exhibition of 1851 for the 21st-century."

East of Eden announces two new client wins

The brand experience and social change agency East of Eden has been selected to manage press and influencer campaigns for bespoke training space, Studio CrossFit Shoreditch, hosting events within the studio space and developing the profiles of the director Margaret Pope and the team. The agency also adds children’s charity Variety to its client portfolio, raising funds, awareness and visibility for the charity as it enters its 70th year. The charity supports children and young people throughout the UK who are sick, disabled or disadvantaged. East of Eden will communicate the work of the charity whilst creating a campaign that aims to fuse style and celebrity in a cohesive way.

Palm to manage PR campaign for Funkin Cocktails

The food and drink communications agency Palm has been appointed by Funkin Cocktails to manage a campaign across consumer media. The agency will support Funkin Cocktails in its mission to make great tasting cocktails available to everyone. Palm has been appointed to increase brand awareness and trial of Funkin’s core range, to launch the cocktail in a can, Nitro Cocktails, and to support distribution growth. The agency will also host an event to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary. Liam Keogh, one of Palm PR’s founding directors, said: "Funkin Cocktails has revolutionised the alcohol category by creating high quality and easy to use products that elevate drinking occasions so consumers can create bar-quality drinks at home. Palm’s campaign across consumer media will help the brand secure a growing share of the UK’s alcohol market by publicising its highly innovative range."

Pure stregnthen’s team with digital appointment

Leeds-based integrated marketing agency Pure has bolstered its team with the appointment of a new head of digital, expanding the company’s digital offering. Joe Hamilton joins the team with almost 10 years’ experience in the digital marketing arena. He has worked at agencies across the region on both B2B and B2C projects. Hamilton will be responsible for implementing digital strategies for clients, as well as overseeing all digital operations at Pure, including website development, digital marketing, online advertising, SEO and paid-for digital campaigns. Pure’s director, Gary Dooley, said: "The introduction of Joe is a pivotal move in our strategy to further enhance the services we offer to our clients. He’ll be a very valuable member of our team and we look forward to working with him."

Sean Fleetwood joins Cratus

Local Government specialist PR firm Cratus has appointed Sean Fleetwood as business development director. Fleetwood joins Cratus from London First where he led on commercial opportunities for clients across the built environment and professional services sectors. He will work to increase Cratus’s reach across the built environment sector, creating new opportunities and revenue streams across the planning communications, strategic and communities portfolios. Nick Kilby, chief executive of Cratus, said: "We’re delighted that Sean has joined us to strengthen our team and increase our reach across the development industry. His knowledge of the London market will be invaluable in the coming months and years."

Bubble returns to London and welcomes three new hires

PR and marcomms agency Bubble has moved its headquarters back to London to enable the company to continue to grow and attract new talent. After five years at Pinewood Studios, Bubble’s new UK office is based on Rathbone Place. Bubble expands its team with the appointment of Steven de Waal as senior account executive, Amisa Saari-Stout as account executive, and Tiffany Hutt joins as sales support executive. De Waal brings four years of PR and marketing experience to the agency. Saari-Stout joins Bubble after moving to the UK from Minnesota, USA, and Hutt brings an array of experience in communications and support roles. Sadie Groom, managing director at Bubble Agency, said: "Steven, Amisa and Tiffany join Bubble at an exciting time as we set our sights on continued growth and expansion into new territories and their unique skills and experiences bring new perspectives to add to Bubble’s skillset."