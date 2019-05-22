In Pictures: PRWeek Global Awards 2019

More than 380 comms professionals from around the world descended upon the UK capital to see the likes of Weber Shandwick and MSL pick up multiple gongs.

The global agency professional of the year was Weber Shandwick president Gail Heimann, while HP global chief comms officer Karen Kahn was rewarded as the in-house equivalent.

Some brilliant campaigns were recognised on the night, including Flight HIV101 by 90TEN for Gilead and Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty for Procter & Gamble, which took a trio of awards. The architects behind the campaign, MSL, spoke to PRWeek at the end of the ceremony.