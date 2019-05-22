Breakfast Briefing: PRWeek Global Awards; Target's Q1 numbers impress

Trophies, trophies. Couldn’t be in London last night for the PRWeek Global Awards? Here’s a brief rundown. Golin usurped Weber Shandwick for best global agency, though Weber won the most awards of any firm. MSL won three statuettes, including Editor’s Choice for Campaign of the Year, for the #EndPeriodPoverty on behalf of Procter & Gamble.

So how’d they do it? It started with research. The Publicis Groupe firm found that one-fifth of girls in the U.S., as well as a tenth in the U.K. and a seventh in Canada, have left school early or missed it entirely because of a lack of period products. MSL’s team, trophy in hand, chatted with PRWeek about the spirit behind the campaign.

Big problems for Qualcomm this morning. Shares of the company were down double digits in pre-market trading after a federal court judge ruled that it violated antitrust law. The ruling could result in shakeups to Qualcomm’s business model and the smartphone market, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Target is having a very good morning. The retailer beat analysts’ expectations in nearly all segments of its Q1 2019 earnings, with online sales up an eye-popping 42%. A campaign enabling shoppers to do more online is getting credit.

Facebook’s former security chief has advice for Mark Zuckerberg: give someone else your job. Former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos said at a technology conference that Zuckerberg should hire a new CEO. Stamos subtweeted Zuckerberg by suggesting Microsoft president Brad Smith, calling him an "adult who has been through this before."