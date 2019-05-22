Local authority picks top agency consultant as new comms chief

Try joins the local authority from Teneo, where he worked for more than eight years.
He joined the consultancy, which specialises in strategic communications and public affairs, as a senior consultant, rising to the position of associate director.
During this time, Try, who studied history at the University of Manchester, was also the editor and co-founder of a website called Interns Anonymous – a portal for interns to share their experiences and campaign to "make people aware of the problems in the graduate job market".
