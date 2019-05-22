PRWeek PR measurement briefing to take place in Manchester

The Making Measurement Work - Northern Edition event follows two sold-out briefings on the same topic in London last year. The Manchester briefing, which is sponsored and hosted by Citypress, will feature:

Jenny Caven, director of external affairs at Slimming World, discussing building a robust measurement strategy from scratch, including creating an effective measurement framework for your campaign and planning, monitoring and evaluating to demonstrate value and impact

Marianne Morgan, director of research and analytics at Citypress, examining whether PR is more measurable than you think, including practical advice such as the latest ways to measure the ‘unmeasurable’ benefits of PR

Fergus Campbell, head of PR at Gumtree, looking at communicating metrics and results for board buy-in

A panel discussion on identifying the correct metrics to highlight the results of your campaigns, featuring Rick Guttridge, MD, Smoking Gun; Donna Lloyd, head of communication business partners, Airbus; Victoria Bridge, PR director, Citypress; and Libby Howard, CEO, Intelligent Conversation.

The event is due to start at 9.30am and ends at 11.35am.

Click here for more details and to book tickets.