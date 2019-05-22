PRCA MENA strike new partnership with Talkwalker

The Middle East and North Africa branch of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA MENA) has announced its newest partnership with social listening and analytics company Talkwalker.

The partnership will include joint events, shared expertise and exclusive benefits tailored for PRCA MENA members.

Talkwalker is a media monitoring and analytics company that enables 2,000 brands and agencies to optimise the impact of their communication efforts.

They provide companies with an easy-to-use platform to protect, measure and promote their brands worldwide, across all communication channels.

It is currently the only media monitoring and analytics company that offers video recognition, allowing brands to get a 360° dynamic brand view with image, video and text analysis in one platform.

Francis Ingham, director general of the PRCA, said: "2019 continues to be a year of substantial growth for the PRCA, both globally and specifically in the MENA region.

"This new partnership with Talkwalker will provide our members with the tools and knowledge to help measure the impact of their work, whilst also supplying Talkwalker staff with the benefits and recognition of the PRCA.

"I look forward to working closely with them as this partnership develops."

Lama Barr, digital communications officer for the Middle East and Africa region at Talkwalker, said: "We are excited to partner with PRCA MENA and develop a closer relationship with agencies and brands in the region.

"Through this partnership, we will be looking to share our expertise in optimising the digital impact of PR & communications, create networking opportunities, and offer exclusive benefits to members on our suite of marketing products."