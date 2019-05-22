Oman's Six Senses Zighy Bay appoints new marketing director

Oman’s Six Senses Zighy Bay has appointed a new director of sales and marketing, Katja Graf, who brings more than 15 years of international luxury hospitality experience to the role.

Prior to her appointment, Graf was the director of sales and marketing at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray from 2017 until early 2019.

"Being a part of the renowned Six Senses brand is a privilege and a chance to explore new opportunities for Six Senses Zighy Bay," Graf said.

"With a strong team and leadership, we’ll be designing a new strategy to further establish and empower our presence in the GCC and international markets, creating authentic experiences for our guests by connecting with them on a personal level".

Working with multiple international brands throughout her career, Graf ‘s first stint was with the Intercontinental Vienna as their leisure sales manager from 2006 until 2008; relocating after that to the UAE for the first time, where she joined the pre-opening team of Atlantis The Palm in the position of business development manager until 2009.

Between 2010 and 2011, Graf has worked as the director of travel trade and airline sales at IHG Dubai Festival City, moving later to Jumeirah as the cluster director of leisure sales until 2012 where she was responsible for rooms revenue for all Jumeirah Dubai hotels, excluding Burj Al Arab.

Joining Zabeel Saray in 2012 as director of sales, Graf’s focus was on developing a sales strategy for key markets such as GCC, Russia, UK, Germany and Asia.

Six Senses Zighy Bay is located on the northern Musandam Peninsula in the Sultanate of Oman.