Campaigns for Good Awards 2019: shortlist revealed

FCB appears in the shortlist nine times, including three times for the Endangered Syndrome campaign by FCB Canada.

The London office of Mullen Lowe is named five times, including on the Agency of the Year shortlist.

Weber Shandwick gets four mentions, including two for its work around Iceland’s partnership with Greenpeace for its Christmas film focused on the environmental impact of palm oil, which was banned from being screened on TV for political messaging.

That campaign centres on a re-purposing of a film produced for Greenpeace by Mother, which itself has been shortlisted twice.

Other PR agencies to receive two nominations include The Romans, for It's A Wonderful Line for Virgin Trains; Golin, for Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart; Pegasus, for Small Talk Saves Lives Phase 2 and You vs. Train; and Spink, for Face up to Prostate Cancer and UEG Week: Single-use plastics.

The Campaigns for Good Awards, which debuted last year, are open to agencies, brands, public sector organisations, charities and NGOs.

The awards are an opportunity for agencies to prove their ability to produce creative and effective good-cause campaigns for clients, and for brands to showcase their corporate social responsibility. Charities, NGOs and public sector bodies can also demonstrate their credentials for executing successful campaigns.

It follows a rise in ‘cause marketing’ - particularly by brands wishing to position themselves as a positive force in society.

There are new categories this year around creative excellence, digital and social prowess, and use of celebrities/influencers. A panel of experts from across the PR, advertising and charity sectors assembled for the judging process at the London office of IAB UK last week.

The winners will be revealed online on PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector in the week commencing 8 July.

See the full 2019 shortlist below:

Agency of the Year

89up

Adam & Eve/DDB

Barley Communications

MullenLowe London

WPN Chameleon

Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Budweiser 100%, by Revolt Communications

IKEA – The Last Straw, by Karmarama

Watermarks for Water, by FCB Chicago

Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

To be announced with the winners in July

Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign

Casey House Healing House: Relax Your Fear Smash Stigma, by Narrative

It's A Wonderful Line, by The Romans

StorySign - Powered by Huawei AI, by FCB Inferno

Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Absolut: Better Journeys Home, by John Doe

Armistice Day, by TMW Unlimited

Levi's "Use Your Vote", by FCB West

The cUUpcakes, by DNA Medical Communications

Who Sprinkled Salt on My Cake!, by Weber Shandwick Korea/ McCANN Health Korea

Collaboration: Best Advocacy Campaign

#MuteRKelly, by Care2

The United Nations: The People’s Seat, by Grey London

Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Ariel and WWF Earth Hour #PromiseforthePlanet, by WWF-UK

BNP Paribas Clear Air campaign at Marylebone Station in partnership with JCDecaux UK, Airlabs and Chiltern Railways, by JCDecaux UK

Plastic Fishing, by Barley Communications

The Long Swim, by Benchmark Sport

Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Be Seen, Be Heard, by Unseen

Celebrating Women in Energy" campaign, by Energy UK

Supporting #PurpleLightUp on Channel 4 with "I Don't Work Properly", by Channel 4

Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign

To be announced with the winners in July

Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign

ITV2 Blood Squad, by 23red

The 'Seriously' Resistant Campaign, by Magpie Communications

Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Kids tariff, by Optimum Media Limited, Moscow branch

Ringing Remembers, by Big Ideas

Small Talk Saves Lives Phase 2, by Pegasus

Charity or NGO: Best Advocacy Campaign

CALM, by Adam & Eve/DDB

Face up to Prostate Cancer, by Spink

Lucy's Law, by Belle PR

Posts Into Letters, by FCB Health

Street harassment: I say it’s not OK, by Freelance

The Rape Tax, by FCB Health

Wise Up to Wellbeing in Schools, by YoungMinds

Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Rang-tan: the story of dirty palm oil, by Mother London

UEG Week: Single-use plastics, by Spink

Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Endangered Syndrome, by FCB Canada

The Launch of Openly - Impartial LGBT+ News for a World That Isn’t, by FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Understand Me, by OMD UK

Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign

Action for Children - Secret Santa, by Arthur London

A Difficult Read, by MediCinema

Concrete Jungle, by Don't Panic

Driving blood stem cell registrations, by Four Communications Group

Harvest Appeal 2018: Together We're Powerful #Stand Together, Christian Aid

Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign

It Starts With Your Heart, by MullenLowe London

Obesity and cancer awareness campaign, by Cancer Research UK

Rock the Ribbon, by St Luke's Communications

The Most Human Instinct, by Weber Shandwick

Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart, by Golin

Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

A nation says ‘Thank you’, by The Royal British Legion

Boys Don’t Cry, by Narrative

#CoverTheProgress, by Ketchum

Endangered Syndrome, by FCB Canada

PupAid & Lucy's Law, by Belle PR

Stop Traffick, by BBDO Atlanta

Public Sector: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

To be announced with the winners in July

Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign

Bleed For Life, by 23red Ltd

The Truth Project - I Will Be Heard, by MullenLowe London

You vs. Train, by Pegasus

We are the NHS: Recruiting the next generation of nurses, by MullenLowe London

Public Sector: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

#LoveNotLandfill, by Barley Communications

The United Nations: The People’s Seat, by Grey London with BCW

Specialist: Best use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

Flying Start Safety Video, by British Airways

Together For Change, Tommy's, by Mindshare UK

The Channel Mum Anxiety Course, by Channel Mum

The Christmas advert that never was, by Weber Shandwick

The United Nations: The People’s Seat, by Grey London with BCW

Understand Me, by OMD UK

Specialist: Best Use of Creativity

It's A Wonderful Line, by The Romans

Rang-tan: the story of dirty palm oil, by Mother London

Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart, by Golin

We are the NHS: Recruiting the next generation of nurses, by MullenLowe London

Specialist: Best use of Digital/Social Media