Campaigns for Good Awards 2019: shortlist revealed

FCB appears in the shortlist nine times, including three times for the Endangered Syndrome campaign by FCB Canada.
The London office of Mullen Lowe is named five times, including on the Agency of the Year shortlist.
Weber Shandwick gets four mentions, including two for its work around Iceland’s partnership with Greenpeace for its Christmas film focused on the environmental impact of palm oil, which was banned from being screened on TV for political messaging.
That campaign centres on a re-purposing of a film produced for Greenpeace by Mother, which itself has been shortlisted twice.
Other PR agencies to receive two nominations include The Romans, for It's A Wonderful Line for Virgin Trains; Golin, for Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart; Pegasus, for Small Talk Saves Lives Phase 2 and You vs. Train; and Spink, for Face up to Prostate Cancer and UEG Week: Single-use plastics.
The Campaigns for Good Awards, which debuted last year, are open to agencies, brands, public sector organisations, charities and NGOs.
The awards are an opportunity for agencies to prove their ability to produce creative and effective good-cause campaigns for clients, and for brands to showcase their corporate social responsibility. Charities, NGOs and public sector bodies can also demonstrate their credentials for executing successful campaigns.
It follows a rise in ‘cause marketing’ - particularly by brands wishing to position themselves as a positive force in society.
There are new categories this year around creative excellence, digital and social prowess, and use of celebrities/influencers. A panel of experts from across the PR, advertising and charity sectors assembled for the judging process at the London office of IAB UK last week.
The winners will be revealed online on PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector in the week commencing 8 July.
See the full 2019 shortlist below:
Agency of the Year
- 89up
- Adam & Eve/DDB
- Barley Communications
- MullenLowe London
- WPN Chameleon
Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Budweiser 100%, by Revolt Communications
- IKEA – The Last Straw, by Karmarama
- Watermarks for Water, by FCB Chicago
Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Casey House Healing House: Relax Your Fear Smash Stigma, by Narrative
- It's A Wonderful Line, by The Romans
- StorySign - Powered by Huawei AI, by FCB Inferno
Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Absolut: Better Journeys Home, by John Doe
- Armistice Day, by TMW Unlimited
- Levi's "Use Your Vote", by FCB West
- The cUUpcakes, by DNA Medical Communications
- Who Sprinkled Salt on My Cake!, by Weber Shandwick Korea/ McCANN Health Korea
Collaboration: Best Advocacy Campaign
- #MuteRKelly, by Care2
- The United Nations: The People’s Seat, by Grey London
Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Ariel and WWF Earth Hour #PromiseforthePlanet, by WWF-UK
- BNP Paribas Clear Air campaign at Marylebone Station in partnership with JCDecaux UK, Airlabs and Chiltern Railways, by JCDecaux UK
- Plastic Fishing, by Barley Communications
- The Long Swim, by Benchmark Sport
Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Be Seen, Be Heard, by Unseen
- Celebrating Women in Energy" campaign, by Energy UK
- Supporting #PurpleLightUp on Channel 4 with "I Don't Work Properly", by Channel 4
Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign
Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign
- ITV2 Blood Squad, by 23red
- The 'Seriously' Resistant Campaign, by Magpie Communications
Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Kids tariff, by Optimum Media Limited, Moscow branch
- Ringing Remembers, by Big Ideas
- Small Talk Saves Lives Phase 2, by Pegasus
Charity or NGO: Best Advocacy Campaign
- CALM, by Adam & Eve/DDB
- Face up to Prostate Cancer, by Spink
- Lucy's Law, by Belle PR
- Posts Into Letters, by FCB Health
- Street harassment: I say it’s not OK, by Freelance
- The Rape Tax, by FCB Health
- Wise Up to Wellbeing in Schools, by YoungMinds
Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Rang-tan: the story of dirty palm oil, by Mother London
- UEG Week: Single-use plastics, by Spink
Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Endangered Syndrome, by FCB Canada
- The Launch of Openly - Impartial LGBT+ News for a World That Isn’t, by FleishmanHillard Fishburn
- Understand Me, by OMD UK
Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Action for Children - Secret Santa, by Arthur London
- A Difficult Read, by MediCinema
- Concrete Jungle, by Don't Panic
- Driving blood stem cell registrations, by Four Communications Group
- Harvest Appeal 2018: Together We're Powerful #Stand Together, Christian Aid
Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign
- It Starts With Your Heart, by MullenLowe London
- Obesity and cancer awareness campaign, by Cancer Research UK
- Rock the Ribbon, by St Luke's Communications
- The Most Human Instinct, by Weber Shandwick
- Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart, by Golin
Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- A nation says ‘Thank you’, by The Royal British Legion
- Boys Don’t Cry, by Narrative
- #CoverTheProgress, by Ketchum
- Endangered Syndrome, by FCB Canada
- PupAid & Lucy's Law, by Belle PR
- Stop Traffick, by BBDO Atlanta
Public Sector: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Bleed For Life, by 23red Ltd
- The Truth Project - I Will Be Heard, by MullenLowe London
- You vs. Train, by Pegasus
- We are the NHS: Recruiting the next generation of nurses, by MullenLowe London
- #LoveNotLandfill, by Barley Communications
- The United Nations: The People’s Seat, by Grey London with BCW
Specialist: Best use of Celebrity and/or Influencers
- Flying Start Safety Video, by British Airways
- Together For Change, Tommy's, by Mindshare UK
- The Channel Mum Anxiety Course, by Channel Mum
- The Christmas advert that never was, by Weber Shandwick
- The United Nations: The People’s Seat, by Grey London with BCW
- Understand Me, by OMD UK
Specialist: Best Use of Creativity
- It's A Wonderful Line, by The Romans
- Rang-tan: the story of dirty palm oil, by Mother London
- Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart, by Golin
- We are the NHS: Recruiting the next generation of nurses, by MullenLowe London
Specialist: Best use of Digital/Social Media
- Endangered Syndrome, by FCB Canada
- #LetMeTalk, by Iris
- Levi's "Use Your Vote", by FCB West
- The Christmas advert that never was, Weber Shandwick
- Together For Change, Tommy's, by Mindshare UK
- #StopItComingHome, by Stack