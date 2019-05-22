PRWeek Global Awards 2019: Middle East winners react to success

Revered winners and finalists of the PRWeek Global Awards 2019 have spoken of their pride of taking their trophies back to the Middle East as a host of regional PR professionals collected accolades at the annual awards gala.

Among the winners and finalists at the annual gala awards night, held in the UK's London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, was APCO Worldwide, which scooped the award for Best Agency: Middle East; Four Communications Group, which was highly commended in the same category; Rashed Al Harmoodi, who was named Best PR Professional – Middle East; Edelman, which won the award for Best Campaign – Middle East; Hill+Knowlton Strategies MENA, which was highly commended in the same category; and TBWA\RAAD, which was highly commended in the international category of Product Brand Development.

Commenting on his win, Al Harmoodi (above) said: "We at Mubadala are trying our best to lift up the profession through best practice, and are fortunate and grateful to have this opportunity."

On being highly commended in the Best Agency: Middle East category, Ray Eglington, group managing director of Four Communications Group, told PRWeek Middle East: "We are very proud to receive this global recognition against such a strong field this year."

Nimati Emam, director of strategy and planning at Edelman Middle East, also spoke of her pride at the firm's win in the Best Campaign – Middle East/Africa category. The PR firm won the trophy for its #HearItFromMe campaign for LinkedIn, which encouraged women in Saudi Arabia to showcase their professional skills on the platform.

"We are honoured to see our work recognised by the industry," she said. "It not only contributes to changing the narrative surrounding women in the Middle East, but helps professional Saudi women get noticed and hired."

The annual awards, which celebrate transformative work from across the world, have 33 categories covering campaigns, global PR programmes, agencies and individuals at agencies and in-house.

