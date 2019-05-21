Rothy's customers irked they're not getting free shoes

SAN FRANCISCO: Rothy’s customers are annoyed that they will not be getting free footwear from the up-and-coming shoe company.
The confusion began on Monday after what Rothy’s called an "outdated" discount code, Walker100, "quickly made the internet rounds," enticing customers with the promise of a free pair of Rothy’s shoes, according to a company statement.
However, the promo code wasn’t intended for public use, according to the shoe company.
Hell hath no fury like a suburban woman whose free Rothy's code was rescinded— Kara Baskin (@kcbaskin) May 21, 2019
Someone @rothys is looking for a new job today. #Walker100— Kelly McCann (@kellyannmccann) May 20, 2019
@rothys wins for worst error messaging ever:— Elizabeth Greenstein (@EAGreenstein) May 20, 2019
1. I didn’t cancel my order.
2. You didn’t void my payment.
3. "due to other"#Walker100 pic.twitter.com/ePL6Gv8b9B
Soon after using the discount code, customers received a "canceled" notice that said their order "was canceled at your request due to other. Your payment has been voided. If you have any questions, contact our support team."
I thought @rothys was sending me free shoes today after I used the code #walker100 but I guess they changed their mind about giving away free shoes to millennials today. We have crushing student loan debt just give us this one thing. pic.twitter.com/nHDGNqugDa— Emily Murtaugh (@EmilyMurtaugh) May 20, 2019
Rothy’s followed up with a formal apology, saying "that pesky little code is outdated and not intended for the public. We’re not sure how it made [an] appearance today (maybe it just wanted a little attention), but as reflected in our terms & conditions, codes found online are not valid on purchases."
"We thank you for your interest in Rothy’s and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."
So I guess we’re all just getting cookie cutter excuses now, huh?#walker100 #rothys @jenna_talia1 pic.twitter.com/4X0hOXBNeu— Kait MacDonald (@KaitlenMMac) May 20, 2019
"When we caught our mistake, we canceled the orders that had used the errant code and apologized to all customers affected," a Rothy’s spokesperson said via email. "We’re a young, fast-moving company and aim to improve our business every day. We’re evaluating what we can do to avoid situations like this from happening again in the future."