Rothy's customers irked they're not getting free shoes

SAN FRANCISCO: Rothy’s customers are annoyed that they will not be getting free footwear from the up-and-coming shoe company.

The confusion began on Monday after what Rothy’s called an "outdated" discount code, Walker100, "quickly made the internet rounds," enticing customers with the promise of a free pair of Rothy’s shoes, according to a company statement.

However, the promo code wasn’t intended for public use, according to the shoe company.

Hell hath no fury like a suburban woman whose free Rothy's code was rescinded — Kara Baskin (@kcbaskin) May 21, 2019

Someone @rothys is looking for a new job today. #Walker100 — Kelly McCann (@kellyannmccann) May 20, 2019

@rothys wins for worst error messaging ever:

1. I didn’t cancel my order.

2. You didn’t void my payment.

3. "due to other"#Walker100 pic.twitter.com/ePL6Gv8b9B — Elizabeth Greenstein (@EAGreenstein) May 20, 2019

Soon after using the discount code, customers received a "canceled" notice that said their order "was canceled at your request due to other. Your payment has been voided. If you have any questions, contact our support team."

I thought @rothys was sending me free shoes today after I used the code #walker100 but I guess they changed their mind about giving away free shoes to millennials today. We have crushing student loan debt just give us this one thing. pic.twitter.com/nHDGNqugDa — Emily Murtaugh (@EmilyMurtaugh) May 20, 2019

Rothy’s followed up with a formal apology, saying "that pesky little code is outdated and not intended for the public. We’re not sure how it made [an] appearance today (maybe it just wanted a little attention), but as reflected in our terms & conditions, codes found online are not valid on purchases."

"We thank you for your interest in Rothy’s and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

"When we caught our mistake, we canceled the orders that had used the errant code and apologized to all customers affected," a Rothy’s spokesperson said via email. "We’re a young, fast-moving company and aim to improve our business every day. We’re evaluating what we can do to avoid situations like this from happening again in the future."