Rothy's customers irked they're not getting free shoes

An "outdated" discount code promising free footwear was to blame.

Image via Rothy's Facebook account
SAN FRANCISCO: Rothy’s customers are annoyed that they will not be getting free footwear from the up-and-coming shoe company.

The confusion began on Monday after what Rothy’s called an "outdated" discount code, Walker100, "quickly made the internet rounds," enticing customers with the promise of a free pair of Rothy’s shoes, according to a company statement.

However, the promo code wasn’t intended for public use, according to the shoe company.

Soon after using the discount code, customers received a "canceled" notice that said their order "was canceled at your request due to other. Your payment has been voided. If you have any questions, contact our support team."

Rothy’s followed up with a formal apology, saying "that pesky little code is outdated and not intended for the public. We’re not sure how it made [an] appearance today (maybe it just wanted a little attention), but as reflected in our terms & conditions, codes found online are not valid on purchases."

"We thank you for your interest in Rothy’s and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

"When we caught our mistake, we canceled the orders that had used the errant code and apologized to all customers affected," a Rothy’s spokesperson said via email. "We’re a young, fast-moving company and aim to improve our business every day. We’re evaluating what we can do to avoid situations like this from happening again in the future."

