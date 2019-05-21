Instagram influencers' private contact data 'exposed'

The personal details of almost 50 million Instagram users, including high-profile influencers, have been found stored online in an unguarded database.

TechCrunch reported that emails and phone numbers of users were exposed and that the database was linked to Chtrbox, a Mumbai-based marketing company.

The database contained more than 49 million records and was reportedly stored on an Amazon server that was not protected with a password.

As well as private information, the records had scraped data about the users, such as their Instagram bio, the number of followers they have, as well as their location by city and country. This information is used by brands to determine how much they could pay an Instagram celebrity or influencer to carry out a sponsored post.

Instagram owner Facebook said it had launched an investigation into what had happened.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.