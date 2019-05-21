Healthcare giant acquires UK's Incisive Health and US-based Putnam Associates

On the same day, UDG also announced the acquisition of the US-based strategic management healthcare consultancy Putnam Associates for nearly £70m ($88m).





Both agencies will become part of UDG’s agency division, Ashfield Healthcare Communications, which already includes the UK-based agencies Pegasus, Galliard and Nyxeon.





Details of the sale

Incisive, which has 36 employees, specialises in healthcare policy, public affairs and communication services and counts biotech and pharma companies such as AbVie among its clients.





UDG said in a statement that Incisive was being acquired for an initial sum of £8m with an earn-out of up to £5.6 million over three years, dependent on profits.





Putnam, with 120 employees in offices in Boston and San Francisco is a consultancy with a focus on the life-sciences industry and advises pharma companies.





The agency is being acquired for $88.6m, with $60m paid upfront and the remainder to be paid as an earn-out over the next five years.





Reasons for the sale







Incisive Health’s co-founders; Mike Birthistle, Sarah Winstone and Bill Morgan (pictured), said in a statement that they had decided to sell the agency to UDG – a FTSE 250 company which operates in 26 countries - for three reasons.



They said health policy was of increasing importance to their clients as part of the comms and marketing services Incisive offers and it was being asked to deliver a wider range of services across more countries.

Joining the larger Ashfield group would allow the agency to "deepen and not dilute our focus on health," the founders said.





The founders also said they wanted to give their 36-strong team the opportunity to collaborate with a wider group of colleagues in other healthcare comms disciplines and added that there was a "good cultural fit" with the leadership team at Ashfield.





Commenting on the acquisition and what that would mean for the UK-based agencies in the Ashfield Group, Birtwhistle told PRWeek that Incisive Health, Pegasus, Galliard and Nyxeon would remain as stand-alone agencies.





He said: "Part of what attracted us to become part of UDG and Ashfield, is that the way they work is to have stand-alone agencies within the group. We will still be Incisive."





Asked if he saw the agency doing more collaborative work with other Ashfield agencies, Birtwistle added: "We already collaborate on work with Pegasus on a couple of issues and that sort of thing will deepen over time because we have complementary skill sets."





Shared culture

Incisive has a head office in London and another in Brussels, while Pegasus has its base in Brighton.





Birtwistle thought the Ashfield agencies would work well together because of their similar outlook.





He said: "We wanted to be working with kindred spirits; people who share a similar culture and a similar outlook on the world - which we think is definitely the case with Ashfield."





Commenting on the acquisition of Incisive Health, Richard Lawrence, executive director, Ashfield Healthcare Communications, said:





"We are delighted by the addition of Incisive Health to the UDG Healthcare and Ashfield family as they bring a rare set of best in class insights and capabilities in the policy space. On top of this, Incisive Health are a strong cultural fit for Ashfield Healthcare Communications. The acquisition will provide both organisations, our clients and our colleagues with new expertise, capabilities and opportunities."