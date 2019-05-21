Comparison website comparethemarket.com launches PR agency review

The move ends comparethemarket.com’s six-year relationship with Freuds, a contract that is due to naturally expire this year.

A comparethemarket.com spokesperson told PRWeek: "We are currently reviewing our consumer PR agency support to better align with the direction of the business.

"This will see us move to a model where a number of agencies will support us on projects over the next 12 to 18 months."

Famous for its ads about meerkats Aleksandr and Sergei, the spokesperson told PRWeek the business will continue to work with Edelman’s media agency Smithfield, but is reviewing all other parts of its comms agency mix.

In February, Havas Helia picked up the CRM account for the comparison website.

Last June, comparethemarket.com appointed Liz Darran, UK marketing director at Intuit, to the new role of marketing director.