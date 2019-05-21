Yakult appoints new UK and Ireland PR agency

The brief includes crafting and executing an integrated consumer and corporate strategy, proactively seeking opportunities for Yakult to enhance its presence among target consumers, media, KOLs and influencer campaign work.

In March, PRWeek revealed the probiotic milk manufacurer was down to three agencies, including McCann Manchester and Publicasity. New business consultancy Ingenuity London is helping Yakult with the agency selection process.

"We are delighted to be working alongside the iconic brand, Yakult." MSL managing director of health Alison Dunlop said. "Our integrated team approach to communications allows us to address the needs of the rapidly evolving market, providing us with unparalleled benefits and insights for the brand."

Yakult UK and Ireland PR manager Emma Dita added: "We’re excited to take the next step in strengthening our unique positioning and science-based reputation across the UK and Ireland audiences, celebrating our Japanese roots and staying true to our corporate philosophy, penned down over 80 years ago by our founder, the scientist Dr Shirota.

"MSL has demonstrated a clear vision for communicating our brand and product to our key target groups, and we are confident that we’ve chosen the best possible partner for the job."

MSL’s win follows the September 2018 launch of Yakult’s ‘Science not Magic’ second creative instalment.

Through the brand’s "distinctive tone of voice and quirky personality", the campaign aims to dispel the myths surrounding Yakult’s creation, reinforcing the company’s science background and the unique live bacteria found in each little bottle.

Yakult has had a strong UK presence since 1996, where on average 190,000 bottles a day are consumed, while the brand was first introduced on the Irish market in 2004, steadily expanding their market share since.