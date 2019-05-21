Case study: Commuting etiquette campaign reaches millions of Londoners









It was aimed at all public transport users, as well as key stakeholder partners such as TfL staff. Drivers and station managers made announcements asking people to ‘look up and see if someone needs your seat more than you do’ when train doors opened to let customers on.





The campaign was also promoted under the hashtag #TravelKind on the social media accounts of TfL and groups supporting the campaign such as Anxiety UK, Transport for All and Epilepsy Action.



This revealed that one in four passengers feel awkward offering their seat to fellow passengers, which helped generate interest in the campaign.

The seats feature one of six different messages, including ‘please offer this seat’ and ‘someone may need this seat more.’ Others include ‘be prepared to offer this seat’, ‘not all disabilities are visible’, ‘this is a priority seat’, ‘please give up this seat.’



The campaign was covered in all the London media outlets it targeted, including BBC and ITV London broadcast, Evening Standard, Metro and City AM, and influential London blogs including Londonist and Ian Visits. In total, there were more than 25 reports across radio, TV, print and online outlets.





Around 3.5 million people were reached by social media, with more than 333,000 impressions, 76,000 media views, and 6,700 engagements on TfL’s social media accounts.

Changing behaviours

Siobhra Murphy, head of campaigns, TfL’s press desk, said: "Many passengers are not intentionally unkind when they travel, but can instead get distracted by things, such as phones and books, meaning that they aren’t always paying attention to their fellow passengers."





She added: "A behaviour change campaign for considerate travel on the network can therefore be a challenging one. Priority Seating Week offers us a way of heightening awareness of the issue and how it impacts on people’s lives."



