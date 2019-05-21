Case study: Commuting etiquette campaign reaches millions of Londoners

Adding to my call @JeremyVineOn5 @TfL launched #lookup during #priorityseatingweek For people to be more aware. Not all #visionimpaired people are confident travellers #TravelKind #priorityseat #priorityseatbadge #inclusivetransport @LondonVisionUK @TPTgeneral @theJeremyVine— Bhavini Makwana (@bhavini_makwana) May 10, 2019
"People think that accessibility just means wheelchairs, but it’s far more open than that."— @Scope / Jaki (@scope) April 29, 2019
Fernando Solis is the brains behind London's new 'priority seats' on the Tube and explains why accessibility needs to be improved.https://t.co/DCPwTO4XWj
The annual awareness week, which began last year, focused on raising awareness of commuters who may not have obvious disabilities and a need for a seat.
The campaign was also promoted under the hashtag #TravelKind on the social media accounts of TfL and groups supporting the campaign such as Anxiety UK, Transport for All and Epilepsy Action.
Today is the last day of #PrioritySeatingWeek so make sure to check out our blog - all about the blue badges and tips on how to #TravelKind! #LookUp @TfL @TfLAccess ????https://t.co/ubT77NfDBZ— London Vision (@LondonVisionUK) April 28, 2019
Personal perspectives
Nadene ?? is 28 weeks pregnant and the baby is getting heavy, being able to get a seat makes travelling more comfortable for her.#LookUp and offer your seat to someone who looks like they might appreciate it. #TravelKindhttps://t.co/8nFrw9zI8Q pic.twitter.com/4PWxn4Xixv— Transport for London (@TfL) April 27, 2019
Lauren wears a Please Offer Me a Seat badge because she suffers from multiple illnesses and disabilities. She often feels unwell and unsteady - meaning she needs to sit when travelling.#LookUp and offer your seat to someone who looks like they might appreciate it. #TravelKind pic.twitter.com/qBdFfOKpP4— Transport for London (@TfL) April 26, 2019
Kelly has a hidden disability and often needs to sit while travelling.— Transport for London (@TfL) April 23, 2019
Keep an eye out for the Please Offer Me a Seat badge. #TravelKind
Did you know you can apply for a badge? ??https://t.co/Po2PUp2v07 pic.twitter.com/GU1HlKZ3bU
Tom has epilepsy and has had seizures while travelling. Being able to get a seat while travelling helps.— Transport for London (@TfL) April 24, 2019
Not all disabilities are visible. #TravelKind
If you can, provide your seat to others who need it.https://t.co/Po2PUp2v07 pic.twitter.com/CWYbg7k3K3
Stephanie is pregnant and finds commuting tiring and can feel light headed.— Transport for London (@TfL) April 25, 2019
Being able to sit down provides reassurance she can complete her journey.
How often do you #LookUp and offer your seat? #TravelKindhttps://t.co/8nFrw9zI8Q pic.twitter.com/7l0M7LkPae
And in a bid to secure media coverage, TfL commissioned questions around priority seating in its existing customer survey.
This revealed that one in four passengers feel awkward offering their seat to fellow passengers, which helped generate interest in the campaign.
New look
The seats feature one of six different messages, including ‘please offer this seat’ and ‘someone may need this seat more.’ Others include ‘be prepared to offer this seat’, ‘not all disabilities are visible’, ‘this is a priority seat’, ‘please give up this seat.’
Have you noticed our new priority seating design on the Jubilee line? ??— TfL travel advice and inspiration (@TfLTravelAlerts) April 24, 2019
The seats feature six messages including ‘please offer this seat’ and ‘someone may need this seat more’.
The whole line will be updated over the coming months. #TravelKind pic.twitter.com/nkQnLp8IwU
Results
Changing behaviours
