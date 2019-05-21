Local authority launches #WhyWeFoster campaign







Vocation The message of giving a child a brighter future runs across the #WhyWeFoster campaign which is being run online and through social media and is aimed at potential foster carers living with a 40 mile radius of Southampton.









It coincides with foster care fortnight, which began last week, and positions fostering as something beyond the everyday, with the hashtags #NotJustAJob and #JobSatisfaction being used.

The campaign aims to help Southampton City Council recruit 30 families this year to provide foster care for children, with a particular need for families who would be able to provide homes for older or disabled children, or siblings.





The shortage of foster carers in the city reflects a wider national picture, with more than 6,800 children seeking a foster family.





The benefits of foster care, such as providing a stable home for children who need one, and giving them a platform from which to develop, are among the campaign’s key messages.





Outreach





"It can take time, but I look back and can see what difference we’ve made." Southampton needs more foster carers. Could you give a child a brighter future? Visit https://t.co/inCYen1hux or call 0800 5 19 18 18. #WhyWeFoster #NotJustAJob #JobSatisfaction #FF19 pic.twitter.com/Pq7likqbOp — Southampton Council (@SouthamptonCC) May 19, 2019



A series of pop-up events where people can learn more about what’s involved in fostering are taking place throughout the rest of this week, in a bid to capitalise on the awareness of foster care fortnight.

Combining events with social media activity and targeted door drops is proving to be the more effective tactic to reach audiences, according to the council’s comms team.









"I can honestly say fostering has changed our family for the better" Could you give a child a brighter future?

#WhyWeFoster #NotJustAJob #JobSatisfaction #FF19"https://t.co/inCYen1hux or call 0800 5 19 18 18. pic.twitter.com/9OZmw2BYmw — Southampton Council (@SouthamptonCC) May 17, 2019



It is maximising its reach by combining organic posts such as videos of foster carers telling their stories and encouraging people to get in touch, with paid-for posts promoting local events where potential foster carers can find out more about fostering.

The council is using earned media in the local press alongside paid for advertising on radio, outdoor, Facebook, print and direct mail.

Benefits And a short film tackles commonly asked questions that people have, such as whether smokers or pet owners can foster children, whether they can work, do they need to be in a relationship, and so on.









Social media posts point people to fostering pages on the council’s website, which highlight the package of care for foster parents, with people given support, training, and placements carefully matched.



