Breakfast Briefing: 6 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Good morning from Ohio! On Monday evening, PRWeek attended The Lagrant Foundation’s 21st Anniversary Scholarship and Donor Reception in Cincinnati. Nearly $200,000 in scholarships were awarded to 65 ethnic minority students pursuing degrees in PR, marketing, and advertising. Guest speaker Jessica Shih, Blue Shield of California’s director of strategic communications, had this career advice for the students: "We in marketing and comms are in the business of shaping and changing perception, so if you receive tough feedback and you don’t want to change it or you don’t know how, then you are in the wrong business."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s reputation has plummeted over the past year. In this year’s edition of the Reputation Institute’s CEO RepTrak study that ranks corporate reputation, Pichai fell from the No. 1 spot in 2018 to No. 88. Other tech leaders also fared poorly. Read the full story in PRWeek.

Evoke, part of Huntsworth, has acquired specialty health communications agency Kyne. Evoke's existing comms business, Evoke PR & Influence, will join forces with Kyne to form an integrated global agency named Evoke Kyne. The new firm will be led by David Kyne as CEO. Kyne will report to Evoke CEO Reid Connolly. Huntsworth has acquired 85% of Kyne for an initial cash consideration of $17.4 million, under the deal’s terms. Huntsworth has also bought 70% of Luxembourg-based strategic market access, health economics and outcomes research consultancy Creativ-Ceutical for an initial cash consideration of $17.3 million, according to a release.

#StopTheBans protests are taking place nationwide at noon Tuesday, aiming to stop a wave of anti-abortion laws. More than 50 organizations -- including the American Civil Liberties Union and NARAL Pro-Choice America -- are participating.

What was Kim Kardashian West’s "serious" complaint about Jack in the Box? She posted a cryptic tweet on Monday afternoon asking the fast food chain to DM her. She clarified in a later tweet that she was "concerned" with something that affected other customers – not her, personally – at a particular location. Late on Monday night, the celebrity thanked the chain via tweet for its quick response and handling the situation. But Jack in the Box didn’t get off that easily, with competitors Burger King, Wendy’s, Hooters and Steak-umm swiftly taking to Twitter to mock the matter.

Speaking of Steak-umm, the brand known for its thin-sliced frozen steaks has launched a YouTube channel called "Thoughts of Steak-umm." The channel’s videos feature a man in a suit with a Steak-umm box as a head discussing click-based marketing, online outrage, and brands doing self-aware advertisements.