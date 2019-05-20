Amdocs hires PAN Communications as U.S. AOR

CHESTERFIELD, MO: Software and services company Amdocs has named PAN Communications as its U.S. AOR.

The agency began working on the account this month after what Amdocs global director of PR Linda Horiuchi called "an extensive and competitive RFP process." The account has a six-figure budget, according to a source familiar with the business.

Incumbent Hotwire was not invited to the pitch, said a source familiar with the account. Hotwire declined to comment.

"We had a long, successful relationship with Amdocs, and our team is proud of what we accomplished together," said Hotwire North America president Heather Kernahan in a statement. "We know they are in good hands with the team at PAN."

EVP Mark Nardone, who oversees PAN’s business development and brand marketing efforts, said the account will be run from the agency's Boston office. PAN’s client roster also includes Citrix, Crimson Hexagon and SAP.

Founded in Israel in 1982, Amdocs was best known as a software developer for phone directories before evolving into billing, CRM and operations support systems. It works with companies including AT&T, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Sprint Nextel and Comcast, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The company is expanding into media and entertainment, which is "an important part of PAN’s assignment," Horiuchi added via email. Nardone said his agency was hired for a "strong media awareness program across existing markets and growth industries."

Last week, Amdocs reported more than $1 billion in fiscal Q2 2019 revenue in earnings that beat estimates. Amdocs reported $4 billion in revenue for its 2018 fiscal year.