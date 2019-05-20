Hope&Glory hired by UK's largest operator to make people 'fall in love with bingo'

The scope of work includes press office, issues management and creative campaigns for Buzz Bingo across its 119 retail sites nationwide, as well as its recently launched online platform buzzbingo.com.

The win adds to a series of other new accounts for Hope&Glory in 2019, which has picked up Sainsbury’s consumer PR account from Freuds and Norwegian Cruise Line as clients.

Buzz Bingo underwent a £40m rebrand from Gala Leisure last year – which was publicised by Borkowski – and is the largest retail Bingo operator in the UK.

The business provides a range of leisure activities including bingo, gaming machines and food and beverage.

Hope&Glory PR has been brought in to continue to reposition the business following its rebrand, including the launch of its online platform, "exciting a whole new audience across the UK, encouraging them to fall in love with Bingo".

"Our focus is always on our players and providing them with somewhere they can go to have fun and feel part of a community, no matter who they are or where they’re from," Chris Matthews, CEO at Buzz Bingo said. "We’re very excited to welcome Hope&Glory to the team and can’t wait to get working on some new campaigns."

Hope&Glory PR director Laura Silbey added: "It’s an exciting time to be working with Buzz Bingo and we’re looking forward to collaborating to make the brand – and the game of Bingo – more famous among a wider audience."