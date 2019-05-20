Ex-Ketchum entertainment lead Marcus Peterzell starts own shop

NEW YORK: Marcus Peterzell, former EVP of entertainment at Ketchum Sports & Entertainment, has opened a firm known as Passion Point Collective.

It officially launched on May 9.

The shop’s initial clients include HP and S-Curve Records, according to Peterzell, who left Ketchum on January 31.

"[The clients] are all across the board, which is great," he said. "There’s a pro audio company and some media companies I’ll be consulting with, including one music company, as well as one tech firm."

Passion Point will be at first a solo shop. Peterzell plans to bring on help on a contract basis until he gets a feel for client demand.

"I’m not going to hire full-time staffers at first," he said. "I want to see what the brands and clients really need. Once I figure out what the client base is, I’ll make those people full-time staffers."

Peterzell explained that Passion Point’s focus will be entertainment marketing, which he described as marrying brands with pop culture and placing brands at the intersection of people’s passion points, hence the name.

He noted that Passion Point will focus on films, saying, "If there’s any one discipline I feel we’re uniquely qualified for beyond pretty much any agency I’ve seen, it’s brand-funded films."

Peterzell had led entertainment at the Omnicom Group agency since 2011, including jointly heading the entertainment team with Courtney Nally, EVP of entertainment, since last year. Nally is continuing to work at Ketchum, and the firm has no plans to replace Peterzell, according to an agency spokesperson.

"We are grateful for [Peterzell’s] incredible contributions over his eight years with Ketchum, and we wish him great success with his new venture," the spokesperson said.

Ketchum’s revenue dropped 1% in 2018 to $512 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.