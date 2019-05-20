Creative comms agency hatches global expansion plans after 'seven-figure' investment

The agency said the investment will allow it to open offices internationally in Paris, New York and Los Angeles in 2019, and Hong Kong in 2020. The total number of staff is planned to grow from 20 to 50.

Edition’s investment into WildKat, which is not a company buy-out, is new for the investment firm that predominantly supports companies in the entertainment and leisure sectors.

Founded in 2008 by Kathleen Alder as a purely classical music agency, WildKat now works across music, culture and the performing arts, with clients including the City of Nice, the Cultural Institute of the Korean Embassy, Bamberg Symphony, Music for Youth, London Music Masters, Errollyn Wallen MBE, and Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy.

Alder said she had previously not considered the prospect of investment, but that it would allow the business to scale up rapidly and expand its geographic footprint.

"WildKat has always been a fully independent entity in a tough market. Since being approached by Lisa Boden Shah and Edition, I have learnt so much about commercial investment and how to structure our vision and plans," she said.

"Edition Capital is a champion in supporting entrepreneurs and new business. We are already setting up our offices in Paris and the States and are really excited for WildKat’s future."

Lisa Boden Shah, partner at Edition, paid homage to Adler and a great business plan.

"Alder is an entrepreneur to watch, not least because she’s a true force of nature, but also because she has convinced us of the growth opportunities in classical music," Shah said.

"We felt Edition’s help could really transform and rapidly grow the business."