London PR agency wins projects for Wagamama and Siemens

Launch will support Siemens investment as a partner at The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019, as well as integrated campaign to promote Wagamama’s kids' menu offer in the summer.

The Siemens brief involves positioning the industrial manufacturing giant as "a leader and innovator in digitalisation, manufacturing and sustainable energy".

For Goodwood the agency has been engaged to work on an integrated thought-leadership and content curation campaign, targeting B2B and B2C audiences that culminates at The Goodwood Festival of Speed this July.

A Launch team of five, headed up by COO Juliet Cameron, will work on the project.

The Wagamama brief involves creating buzz and excitement around the Asian chain’s new kids' vegan and vegetarian offering.

The agency has been tasked with delivering a "high-impact project programme, challenging families to try something new".

The Launch team of four will be led by director of brand and content, Barbara Watson.