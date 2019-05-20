Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Huawei is reassuring customers after its Android license was revoked by Google. The company issued its first response to the matter on Monday morning, explaining that current owners of Huawei and subsidiary brand Honor phones will continue to receive security updates and after-sales service. Huawei also underscored its contributions to the growth of Android globally.

Sarah Jessica Parker is leading the charge against New York City library budget cuts. The Sex and the City actress sent out an email on Monday urging people to post sticky notes about why they love their libraries on the investinlibraries.org website. This is the latest part of a campaign by the New York Public Library, the Queens Public Library and the Brooklyn Public Library to ask for a boost in funding.

Pete Buttigieg used a Fox News town hall to slam Fox News. On Sunday night, the Democratic presidential candidate knocked the network’s primetime hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham at a Fox News town hall in New Hampshire. On why he agreed do a town hall with Fox News, he said Democrats "can't blame" Fox viewers if "they are ignoring our message because they will never hear it if we don't go on and talk about it." A day before the town hall, Buttigieg sent out a fundraising email titled, "Why I'm going on Fox News."

Game of Thrones went out with a splash on Sunday night, when eagle-eyed fans spotted not one, but two water bottles left on set during filming. Memes and jokes followed on Twitter. Will a random water bottle brand benefit? Starbucks got $2 billion in free publicity after a misplaced coffee cup – that wasn’t even from Starbucks - appeared on the show earlier this month.

That’s one way to catch the eye of consumers. A Skyy Vodka billboard in Times Square, featuring drag queen Trixie Mattel, went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. The vodka brand tweeted about the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying, "Whoah...@TrixieMattel bringing the heat to Times Square. Maybe too much heat. Thank you to @FDNY for your bravery in handling the billboard fire." Mattel also posted two tweets about the fire in real-time.