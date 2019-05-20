B&Q campaign calls for action bee-fore it's too late

To launch the campaign a giant ‘Bee Pit Stop’ featuring thousands of pollinating flowers has been constructed in King's Cross, London.

A bee pit stop is a dedicated area populated with bee-friendly flowers. Factors such as rapid urban development and climate change have meant bees have to travel further between areas that are suitable for them to feed and nest.



The installation is comprised with hexagonal sections, representing the structure of honeycomb, as well as two overhanging arms that mimic the shape of bee antennae. It was created by B&Q in collaboration with designer Matt Childs. PR and content agency Good Relations worked with Helix on the installation build and Engine on the creative.



Steve Guy, outdoor market director at B&Q, said: "The livelihood of bees is intrinsically tied to ours, so it’s incredibly important that we do our part to save the bees," he added.

"Whether you’re planting a pot of lavender on your urban balcony, or a dedicated pollinator bed in your garden, it’s a lot easier than many think to create a ‘bee pit stop’, so we want as many people to get involved as possible."

Research conducted by OnePoll revealed that over half (54 per cent) of Brits consider themselves ‘eco-conscious’, and 85 per cent said they would like to see more bee-friendly spaces, especially in urban areas.



However, 22 per cent don’t think their outdoor space is inviting to bees, and half don’t know how to make their own outdoor space bee-friendly.

A spokesperson from Greenpeace added: "Bees, together with bugs, are important and essential pollinators. Four out of every ten forkfuls of food off your plate are down to the bees. It’s vital that we do everything possible to encourage and protect them."