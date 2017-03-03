PRWeek UK Awards 2019: 'early bird' deadline nears

The winners of the PRWeek UK Awards 2019 - the most prestigious awards ceremony for the UK PR industry - will be announced at a gala awards evening in London on Tuesday 15 October, where the best agencies, in-house teams and individuals will be crowned.

This year some of the campaign categories have been altered slightly, resulting in two new categories:

Sport & Entertainment, Arts and Media

Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle and Hospitality

For more information on the Awards, including the entry kit that outlines the criteria for each category and individual awards, visit the PRWeek UK Awards website.

The deadline for submissions at the early rate is Thursday 23 May. Entries submitted after that date, but before the late deadline of Thursday 6 June, will incur a late fee per entry.

For more details on the PRWeek awards, contact Nitika Sharma on 020 8267 4172 or nitika.sharma@haymarket.com.

For enquiries about partnership opportunities, contact Steve Forsdick on 07464 494732 or steven.forsdick@haymarket.com

• Click here to subscribe to PRWeek – you'll get Essential breaking news, views & expert analysis; an Exclusive UK Daily News email bulletin; Industry-leading reports such as the Power Book, Global Agency Business Report, Best Campaigns & Best Places to Work; and a whole lot more.