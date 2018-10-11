PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2019: Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
The winner of the Best Influencer Marketing Campaign award is Flight HIV101 by 90Ten (London) for Gilead.
Please log in below to continue reading. Not registered? Register now for limited article access or subscribe now for full access including access to subscriber-only content such as the Agency Business Report.
Existing users sign in here
Having trouble signing in?
In order to resolve this issue please contact Customer Support:
In the US and Asia please email
subscriptions@prweek.com or call
+001 (800) 558-1708
In UK & Europe please email
support@prweek.com or call
+44 (0)20 8267 8121
Don't have an account?
Register for free today to be eligible for email bulletins and limited further access
Or
If you have recently purchased a subscription, please follow the link below to obtain your user login and password