HSBC, Gatwick, YouTube, O2: expert speakers confirmed for PRWeek Crisis Comms conference

Click here to buy tickets for the full-day conference at Etc. Venues Victoria.

The final line-up of session at the event has been confirmed, and will include:

Heather Griffiths, head of communications at Gatwick Airport, on "Airport shutdown: Planning for the unplannable"

Zayna Aston, EMEA communications & public affairs, Google & YouTube, on "The Momo Challenge on YouTube: The anatomy of a fake news crisis"

Pierre Goad, outgoing group head of communications at HSBC, on "Priorities in a crisis and how to consolidate them"

Kirsten Walkom, global communications director at Save The Children, on "Rebuilding trust in challenging times"

Nicola Green, director of communications and reputation at O2, on "UK network outage: Managing the crisis within"

Natalie Deacon, executive director of corporate affairs, CSR and sustainability at Avon, on "Social media: Dispatches from the digital front line"

Joanna de Koning, global head of corporate communications at Just Eat, on "From corporate to caring: How being a socially responsible brand can make you more resilient to crisis"

Zoe Clapp, chief marketing & communications officer at UKTV, on "UKTV through the blackout: The art of authentic communications"

A panel on the role of crisis commus and how priorities have changed in 2019 will feature Philip Allport, director of comms and public affairs UK & Ireland at Norwegian Airlines; Klare Kennett, assistant director, external affairs, marketing and comms at the RSPCA; and James Melville-Ross, senior MD, FTI Consulting.

The link between reputation and value in a crisis will be explored in a session featuring Melville-Ross and his FTI colleague, senior director Adam Davidson.

Phill Hall, CEO at PHA Group, will discuss handling the media in the 21st century, including how dealing with newspapers has changed, post-Leveson.

There will also be a session on handling comms around data breaches.

The event will be chaired by Richard Scott, executive director, corporate affairs, at Virgin Trains.

Click here for more details and to buy tickets.