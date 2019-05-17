Almost half of social media users find sponsored posts 'annoying'

Almost half (45%) of social media users find sponsored post hashtags annoying, rising to 55% for 18- to 24-year-olds, according to research conducted by UM.

The study was commissioned exclusively for Campaign as part of the Post-Influencer Culture report, which launches today and lifts the lid on the challenges and cultural shifts driving the new era of influencer marketing.

According to the research, young people feel less comfortable expressing themselves on Facebook compared with other platforms. Thirty-seven per cent chose Instagram as the platform they can best express themselves, compared with just 20% who chose Facebook. The figures suggest a real disconnect between young people and the platform, which has become an online home for their parents, while they do not consider it an environment that fosters youth identity.

Overall, LinkedIn is the platform where people feel most themselves. Approximately 21% of consumers of all ages said they are "most themselves" on this platform, compared with 12% for Facebook, 13% for Instagram and 14% for Snapchat. This perhaps reflects the need to be more truthful in a more professional enivironment.

According to the study, the most important factor in deciding whether to follow an influencer is that their content feels authentic or real. A quarter of participants (25%) said that this is "very important" and amongst 18- to 2-year-olds this rises to 40%.

Findings from UM's research are explored in Campaign’s Post-Influencer Culture report, which covers:

1 The Influencer ecosystem

How should brands navage the new hieracrchy of influence? When Instagram is where young consumers go for discovery, are traditional media brands losing their relevance?

2 Extreme honesty

Authenticity lies at the heart of the new influencer economy. This looks at the implications of that shift for brands, from the rise of "artifical intimacy" to the emergence of new inclusive communities.

3 Commercial opportunity

This section will assess the commercial opportunity of influencer marketing.

4 Instagratification

The final chapter will assess consumer behaviour and establish what lies ahead for marketing in the post-validation age.

See the full report here

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign