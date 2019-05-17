Brands and influencers pay tribute to Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat, real name Tardar Sauce, who became famous working with brands such as Honey Nut Cheerios and Friskies, died at the age of seven this week.
Against the odds, the feline’s little face, which had a dour expression permanently upon it, became beloved by the masses and raked in millions for her owner.
On Friday, brands and influencers remembered and celebrated one of the original viral pet stars on Twitter.
Sesame Street
Thank you, Grumpy Cat, for understanding @OscarTheGrouch like no one else can. ?? https://t.co/6jndLd1Enj pic.twitter.com/j8PrUG39kh— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 17, 2019
Nickelodeon
The world is a little grumpier today ?? We'll miss you, Grumpy Cat pic.twitter.com/M1nFykLl57— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 17, 2019
Comedy Central
Grumpy Cat’s frown made millions smile. She’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/XlL3uKeUiW— Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) May 17, 2019
YouTube
Today we celebrate the legacy of @RealGrumpyCat. Watch her first video and more → https://t.co/eFNPffzWKU pic.twitter.com/oKoB1cleTh— YouTube (@YouTube) May 17, 2019
The Humane Society of the United States
Rest easy, @RealGrumpyCat ???? https://t.co/QNs83gsUqC— The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) May 17, 2019
WeRateDogs
i’m so sorry ??— WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) May 17, 2019
Ohio University
From one ‘Cat family to another...— Ohio University (@ohiou) May 17, 2019
#OHIO sends its condolences. ????
Arizona Diamondbacks
Rest in peace, @RealGrumpyCat. pic.twitter.com/WHvELbGZ7f— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 17, 2019
Broadway.com
RIP Grumpy Cat— broadway.com (@broadwaycom) May 17, 2019
Welcome to the Heaviside Layer ?? pic.twitter.com/xjaOdzaiiq
6 years ago, Reddit (& the world) met Grumpy Cat, a feline whose perpetual scowl resonated with despondent fans everywhere. She went on to earn more money than Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Her real name was Tardar Sauce.— Reddit (@reddit) May 17, 2019
Today, we lost an icon. https://t.co/p8Y6z5pXBV pic.twitter.com/5FCUQuDALH
A Cat Named Bitches
Without @RealGrumpyCat, none of us would be on the internet doing our thing. When Grumpy Cat made it, it was like we all made it. Rest in power, friend. We’ll miss you ?? pic.twitter.com/ahjTv7dnjk— A Cat Named Bitches (@BitchestheCat) May 17, 2019
Poorly Drawn Cats
thank you for your grumpiness pic.twitter.com/9LFCfHuswA— poorly drawn cats (@poorlycatdraw) May 17, 2019
Simon’s Cat
Goodbye @RealGrumpyCat ??— Simon's Cat (@SimonsCat) May 17, 2019
You were a kindred spirit and you will be missed... pic.twitter.com/bTXpcHVpH8