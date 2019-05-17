Brands and influencers pay tribute to Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat, real name Tardar Sauce, who became famous working with brands such as Honey Nut Cheerios and Friskies, died at the age of seven this week.



Against the odds, the feline’s little face, which had a dour expression permanently upon it, became beloved by the masses and raked in millions for her owner.

On Friday, brands and influencers remembered and celebrated one of the original viral pet stars on Twitter.

Sesame Street

Nickelodeon

The world is a little grumpier today ?? We'll miss you, Grumpy Cat pic.twitter.com/M1nFykLl57 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 17, 2019

Comedy Central

Grumpy Cat’s frown made millions smile. She’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/XlL3uKeUiW — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) May 17, 2019

YouTube

Today we celebrate the legacy of @RealGrumpyCat. Watch her first video and more → https://t.co/eFNPffzWKU pic.twitter.com/oKoB1cleTh — YouTube (@YouTube) May 17, 2019

The Humane Society of the United States

Rest easy, @RealGrumpyCat ???? https://t.co/QNs83gsUqC — The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) May 17, 2019

WeRateDogs

i’m so sorry ?? — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) May 17, 2019

Ohio University

From one ‘Cat family to another...



#OHIO sends its condolences. ???? — Ohio University (@ohiou) May 17, 2019

Arizona Diamondbacks

Broadway.com

RIP Grumpy Cat



Welcome to the Heaviside Layer ?? pic.twitter.com/xjaOdzaiiq — broadway.com (@broadwaycom) May 17, 2019

Reddit

6 years ago, Reddit (& the world) met Grumpy Cat, a feline whose perpetual scowl resonated with despondent fans everywhere. She went on to earn more money than Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Her real name was Tardar Sauce.



Today, we lost an icon. https://t.co/p8Y6z5pXBV pic.twitter.com/5FCUQuDALH — Reddit (@reddit) May 17, 2019

A Cat Named Bitches

Without @RealGrumpyCat, none of us would be on the internet doing our thing. When Grumpy Cat made it, it was like we all made it. Rest in power, friend. We’ll miss you ?? pic.twitter.com/ahjTv7dnjk — A Cat Named Bitches (@BitchestheCat) May 17, 2019

Poorly Drawn Cats

thank you for your grumpiness pic.twitter.com/9LFCfHuswA — poorly drawn cats (@poorlycatdraw) May 17, 2019

Simon’s Cat