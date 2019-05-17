Brands and influencers pay tribute to Grumpy Cat

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

A cat with a surly expression became world-famous in its short seven years.

Grumpy Cat, real name Tardar Sauce, who became famous working with brands such as Honey Nut Cheerios and Friskies, died at the age of seven this week.

Against the odds, the feline’s little face, which had a dour expression permanently upon it, became beloved by the masses and raked in millions for her owner.

On Friday, brands and influencers remembered and celebrated one of the original viral pet stars on Twitter.

