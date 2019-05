MM&M editor-in-chief Stephen Madden joins The PR Week to talk about his new job and plans for Haymarket Media's industry leading magazine.

Madden and PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch review this week's biggest marketing stories, including the creation of Red Havas, Hill+Knowlton Strategies' senior leadership changes, ethics scandals in PR and a report stating that communications tech is a $4.1 billion industry.