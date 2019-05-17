US games company hires PR agency for Borderland 3 launch

The integrated campaign will see the agency work closely with 2K’s in-house communications and marketing teams.

The campaign will run until the retail launch in September, targeting gaming, consumer and lifestyle media, influencers, and support the video game publisher at key events throughout the year.

The first person shooter is well-known amongst gamers for its unique ‘cel-shaded’ art style, manic characters, dialogue and for huge number of weapons

"2K is one of the biggest video game publishers in the world, and we’re delighted to be working with the company on such an iconic franchise," said Fever managing director Bruce McLachlan.

"2K’s brief showcased a desire for the kind of integrated, creatively ambitious work that any agency would dream to work on, and we’re excited to launch Borderlands 3. Game on."