Kapten appoints Taylor Herring for UK launch

The integrated campaign for the Transport for London approved service launched with an outdoor billboard display which calls out rival Uber for not paying local taxes.

The Daimler and BMW-backed ride hailing service first launched in France in 2012, and has expanded into London following successful launches in Lisbon and Geneva.

An out-of-home campaign went live with the wording, 'Others avoid paying VAT in the UK, that’s not uber cool', a refernece to its rival Uber, appearing at several media sites across the capital, including Leicester Square.

James Herring, managing partner, Taylor Herring said: "We love working with brands looking to shake up the status quo and this London launch for Kapten is just that.

"Kapten are set to give dominant brands in the PHV sector a run for their money."