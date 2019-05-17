Kapten appoints Taylor Herring for UK launch

Added 36 minutes ago by Stephen Delahunty

The private-hire vehicle service Kapten has hired the creative PR agency to promote the European ride hailing service in London after a competitive four-way pitch.

News
Kapten's first billboard takes a swipe at rival Uber's tax affairs.
The integrated campaign for the Transport for London approved service launched with an outdoor billboard display which calls out rival Uber for not paying local taxes.

The Daimler and BMW-backed ride hailing service first launched in France in 2012, and has expanded into London following successful launches in Lisbon and Geneva.

An out-of-home campaign went live with the wording, 'Others avoid paying VAT in the UK, that’s not uber cool', a refernece to its rival Uber, appearing at several media sites across the capital, including Leicester Square.

James Herring, managing partner, Taylor Herring said: "We love working with brands looking to shake up the status quo and this London launch for Kapten is just that.

"Kapten are set to give dominant brands in the PHV sector a run for their money."

