Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Weber Shandwick has named Edelman's Will Ludlam as U.S. West president. He will oversee offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Seattle. He is set to start in the position May 20. Also, former MetLife comms chief Jeanmarie McFadden joins Brunswick as a partner. Monday will be her first day at the firm.

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee’s Twitter account has gone "dark." Bloomberg reports that the tech leader, who tweets about cryptocurrencies and how government forces are out to get him, is taking a Twitter break. "Developing events have made it necessary for John McAfee to go dark," someone wrote on the account Thursday.

Tobacco company Reynolds American started promoting e-cigarettes on Twitter and Instagram this week. The Wall Street Journal reports that Reynolds has begun marketing its Vuse e-cigarettes via social media to win market share from competitor Juul.

Wired has revealed details of Google’s leak control programs. The company controls information with confidentiality agreements and a program called Stop Leaks, a web portal where employees can report suspected leakers. Offenders face digital forensic investigations and termination. (Wired)

The Chinese Communist Party has a hit smartphone app. The app, called "Study the Great Nation" saw more downloads than Gmail in Q1. Good Chinese citizens can use it to learn more about their leader, take quizzes to demonstrate their devotion to their leader, and also to memorize his quotes. (Mashable)