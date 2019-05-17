Goose Island appoints PR agency for retained six-figure brief

On retainer until the end of the year, the agency will produce four live music events, a comedy show, a festival, and help build the beer company’s influencer marketing strategy.

The agency has already delivered one event with the Goose Island Presents show at the Goose Island Brewpub in Shoreditch. Zeitgeist worked in partnership with NME on the show and created a bespoke beer.

Goose Island brand manager Ana De Le Guardia described the event as "amazing" and said plans are in the pipeline for the businesses to "make a lot more noise together".

'We chose Zeitgeist to be our leading agency because they have amazing music credentials and a very cool concept around the Culture of Craft that matched perfectly with Goose Island's ambitions," she added.

"They are our day-to-day partners, we are one team, one dream and we work together on the ideation process for each of our experiential actions."

Founding director at Zeitgeist Jamie Stockwood said the scope of the work fits perfectly with the agency’s skillset.

"It’s refreshing to work with a major brand that has open minded thinking and that are prepared to fully embrace the demanding needs of their existing and potential audience," he said.

"Creating amazing shows in the music space will help us tell a compelling beer story to media and it’s going to be a fun summer packed with live shows for which we already have some amazing acts getting involved."