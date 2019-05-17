The overarching issue with mental health in the industry is a lack of education

Sixth Form and university were spent battling depression and things really escalated when I turned 21.

There was a lot going on at that time and I just became completely and utterly overwhelmed.

Time for change: Tackling PR's mental health problem



Everything festered and I got to a point where I just didn’t want to live anymore. On a daily basis, I considered taking my own life and I was almost subconsciously planning it all out.

It wasn’t until I reached out for help that I began to learn how to deal with my mental state.

Despite still suffering from anxiety – something I very recently finished therapy for – I consider myself mentally fitter than I have been for a long time.

But that comes with daily work in order to maintain a healthy mental state.

Regular self check-ins, exercise, a support network both at home and at work, and skills I have learnt through therapy make up my toolbox to maintain a balance.

My experiences over the last decade however have left me with just that – experience.

Experience of dealing with mental illness and from that an understanding of what I believe society, businesses and the PR industry need to combat one of the biggest issues we currently face.

The mental health problem can’t be solved by one thing and one thing only.